4 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Banking Mismanagement Is Due to Low Wages

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The misappropriation of money from the clients?accounts and other socially regrettable behavior perpetrated by bank clerks are due to low wages, said Tuesday to Angop the coordinator of the commission for the creation of the Banking Association of Angola (OBA), José Celestino da Silva

Speaking to Angop the official added other problems in the banks in the country concerning the misappropriation of money are also dute to lack of preparation of the young bankers including family related problems.

José Celestino da Silva, announced that the association is expected to be launched within 90 days.

The official also defended that the bank sector needs to be focused on the awareness and training of staff mainly of newly recruited pesonnel in order to prevent them from succumbing to disapproved actions.

In the meantime, he recognized that the country currently has many bank clerks indicted for fraud.

To reverse the current picture, the association is expected to work towards the socio-professional promotion, social security, ethical defense, deontology and professional qualification of the bankers in order to ensure and enforce the rights of the bank technical staff, and the improvement of the conditions required of banking services.

Angola

Nigeria Upstages Angola in Crude Oil Production

Nigeria has steadily overtaken Angola as the top oil and gas producer in Africa, with an increased out put of 91,500… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.