Angola: Banking Mismanagement Is Due to Low Wages

Luanda — The misappropriation of money from the clients?accounts and other socially regrettable behavior perpetrated by bank clerks are due to low wages, said Tuesday to Angop the coordinator of the commission for the creation of the Banking Association of Angola (OBA), José Celestino da Silva

Speaking to Angop the official added other problems in the banks in the country concerning the misappropriation of money are also dute to lack of preparation of the young bankers including family related problems.

José Celestino da Silva, announced that the association is expected to be launched within 90 days.

The official also defended that the bank sector needs to be focused on the awareness and training of staff mainly of newly recruited pesonnel in order to prevent them from succumbing to disapproved actions.

In the meantime, he recognized that the country currently has many bank clerks indicted for fraud.

To reverse the current picture, the association is expected to work towards the socio-professional promotion, social security, ethical defense, deontology and professional qualification of the bankers in order to ensure and enforce the rights of the bank technical staff, and the improvement of the conditions required of banking services.