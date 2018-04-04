Zanu-PF President and First Secretary Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has said his party and the Communist Party of China should escalate their relations the same way they have done at Government to Government level.

Speaking during a tour of the Communist Party of China school of ideology in Beijing today, President Mnangagwa said there was great scope to deepen relations at party level.

"We have elevated our relations from being all-weather friends to the level of an all-encompassing strategic partnership, so we need to adopt the same thing with our parties," he said.

Zanu PF and the Communist Party of China have shared similar ideologies spanning over decades. The relations are expected to assume new levels.

President Mngangagwa is in China on a five-day State visit which ends on Friday.

This morning he toured the party school where he commended the CPC for setting up a facility that trains leadership at all levels on the party's ideology, management and good governance.

More to follow...