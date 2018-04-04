4 April 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zimdancehall Artists Collaborate to Mobilize Voters

Chart topping Zimdancehall artists, Dadza D, Seh Calaz and Guspy Warrior have collaborated on a song aimed at encouraging Zimbabweans to go and register to vote in the upcoming elections slated for July/August this year.

The song 'Musakanganwe', recorded at Solid Records was released during the Easter holidays and is already making waves in the Zimdancehall circles.

In an interview with 263Chat, one of the chanters, Guspy Warrior said the song has received an overwhelming reception from the Zimdancehall family.

"The song has been received well by the dancehall music lovers as well as organizations advocating for free and fair elections as well as the Zimbabwe Election Commission

"What made us do the song is we had a plan of having a collaboration and this other day we visited Solid records and we all thought of that idea of encouraging people to go and register and vote.

"We are not politicians we are artists, people have a tendency of labeling artists who are hired to perform at rallies, but they should know that we are paid to entertain people," said Guspy Warrior.

The song carries strong and encouraging words urging people to go and register so that they can vote in the forthcoming elections.

