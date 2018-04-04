Mulanje — In a quest to make sure people know the importance of sim card registration currently underway in the country, the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) conducted awareness meetings in Mulanje District.

Speaking on Tuesday during an interface meeting with Mulanje District Executive Committee, MACRA's Consumer Affairs Manager, Ivy Chipezayani said the process is a legal requirement and Malawi was among four remaining African countries who had not yet had its telecommunication operators registering their sim cards.

She said the registration among other things will help law enforcers to be able to track criminals and also prevent sim card boxing in the country.

"Indeed the process of registering sim card and generic numbers is very important mostly for security reasons and it is a legal requirement for this to be done according to section 92 of the recent communications Act," explained Chipezayani.

During the visit, MACRA was accompanied by officials from TNM and Airtel Malawi who were given a chance to explain modalities on how they are going about with the exercise.

Director of Planning and Development for Mulanje Emmanuel Bulukutu thanked MACRA for coming and clarifying fears people had with the whole process of sim registering.

He however took the chance to appeal to mobile network providers namely TNM and Aitel Malawi to consider improving network coverage which he said is very poor in the district especially in the remotest areas to make sure people in the district enjoy their services.