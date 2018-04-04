Nsanje — The newly elected District Executive Committee for former bursary beneficiaries of Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) has been advised to take a leading role in making girls as agents of change by using their education and break the cycle of poverty.

Nsanje CAMFED District Office Secretariat (DOS), Felix Cholimbira, made the call when the 10 member committee was elected on Tuesday, replacing the one whose term expired after serving for three years.

Cholimbira observed that as females who were educated in a very challenging environment, the committee members had to lead by example so that both the community and fellow girls draw inspiration from the former bursary beneficiaries.

"CAMFED Association (CAMA), which comprises former bursary beneficiaries, has a robust mechanism for facilitating the flow of knowledge and contributing to the community. People should seek solace in you and try to bring positive impact," advised Cholimbira.

Cholimbira, therefore, said as a new leadership in the district, CAMA had a better understanding of barriers to girls' education, hence the need to put them in the forefront by addressing such challenges.

"As elected leaders, your fellow members have trust in you. They are more aware that your committee will take female education campaign to great heights. People expect more from you," Cholimbira added.

Newly elected CAMA Chairperson, Susan Maliko, made an assurance that her committee would strive to coordinate with fellow CAMA members and make sure female learners are encouraged to remain in school.

Maliko, however, said as leaders, the committee was aware of the challenges female learners encounter in pursuit of their education, noting that such hindrances require collective efforts to overcome.

"Girls should expect more from us. We will work to ensure that girls are transformed in the district. We will try to incorporate everyone and involve everyone at every level," assured Maliko.

The newly elected Nsanje District CAMA executive committee include; Thokozani Kalavina, Zione Dokotala, Mercy Mission, Gladys Nyenyezi, Fainess Misasi, Margret Manase, Sunganani Kamchenga, Esnart Leno and Eurita Chidziwitsano.