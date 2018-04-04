Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai (MDC-T) has warned the axed vice President, Thokozani Khupe and her group against using the party name saying they are not entitled to it according to the party constitution.

In a statement released today, MDC-T Acting National Spokesperson, Thabitha Khumalo said Khupe is not entitled to use the name MDC-T according to the party constitution.

"Former Vice President Thokozani Khupe, Abedinigo Bhebhe and Obert Gutu remain expelled from the party and have neither the power nor the mandate to call for a purported extra-ordinary Congress under the name of the MDC-T," said Khumalo.

She added that Khupe has no power to call for any congress or meeting of the party as the National Council, advising her to exhaust all available domestic and internal remedies provided in the constitution.

"The facts are that Ms Khupe is just an individual; an expelled one for that matter with no power at all to call for any Congress or any meeting of the party.

"The National Council, the supreme decision-making body between Congresses, has in its wisdom already put to rest the issues that she purports to be complaining about. Khupe has the right to exhaust all available domestic and internal remedies as provided for in the party Constitution," she said.

Khupe has insisted that she is the legitimate MDC-T acting President by virtue of being the only vice President elected at a dully constituted congress held in 2014.

She has also organised a congress that was initially penciled for this weekend before being moved to a later date.