4 April 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Man Murdered By Angry Mob in Lilongwe

By Trizzar Lapani

Lilongwe — An angry mob in Lilongwe murdered a 22 year old man of Chinsapo 2 identified as Makhumbo Mugamba on Sunday after he went on rampage injuring 10 people in display of behaviour which was suspected to have been influenced by Cannabis sativa.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Lilongwe Police spokesperson, Kingsly Dandaula, said the deceased went to his parents' house from where he was staying with his grandparents.

The deceased found his father doing some clearing house chores when he picked a panga knife and went behind the house where he started assaulting people. The development forced his mother to shout for help.

"The deceased started running around with a panga knife, assaulting every person standing on his way," Dandaula said.

He said 10 people were injured in the process, which angered people of Chinsapo 2 residents who started beating him with different objects.

The matter was reported to Chinsapo Police Unit where police rescued the victim by using a police patrol vehicle. The victim was then taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

According to Dandaula, there is speculation that the deceased took Cannabis sativa, hence the strange behaviour he displayed.

The victim (Makhumbo Mugamba) hailed fromKakude Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nthalile in Chitipa District.

