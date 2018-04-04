Angola: Luanda Railway Conditions Increase of Trips to Social Economic Growth

Dondo — The increase of trips by Luanda's Railways (CFL) to the northern provinces of Malanje and Cuanza Norte is dependent to the social economic growth of these regions, said Tuesday the company's CEO, Júlio Bango Joaquim.

The official, who was speaking to Angop in Dondo city, in Cuanza Norte province, addd that the current levels of development of these regions discourage the increase of train trips.

However, he explained that should those regions record an increase in their level of development the CFL will also increase the number of trips, which has currently been oly once a week.