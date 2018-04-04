Seven people died on the spot while two others were seriously injured today after the vehicle they were traveling was hit by the trailer of a bus headed in the opposite direction at the 126km peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway.

According to witnesses, the Mazda MPV, carrying nine passengers, including the driver, was hit by a trailer that came-off a Masvingo-bound bus near Rutenga business centre.

None of the passengers and crew in the bus was injured.

Masvingo Acting Provincial Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said police were attending the scene.