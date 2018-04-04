4 April 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mutsvangwa Pleads With Journalists to Be Professional

By Farai Shawn Matiashe

As the country heads for elections it is of paramount significance for journalists to conduct their duties in a professionally way that promotes peace and unity, a government official has said.

Addressing Manicaland Province based journalists at an interface meeting held in Mutare recently, Minister of State for Manicaland Province, Monica Mutsvangwa said journalists have the power to influence people positively or negatively during elections thus should behave as professionals.

"I want to remind and encourage you, that, as we head for elections conduct your duties professionally, in a manner that promotes peace and unity," said Mutsvangwa.

She called on journalists to abide by the ethics of the profession, "The media plays a critical role in informing, educating and entertaining the masses, hence, I urge you to stick to the fundamentals and ethics of your noble profession."

Mutsvangwa, who has been preaching President Emmerson Mnangagwa's mantra- 'Zimbabwe is open for business' in the province, said scribes should join her in marketing the province.

"As I have been saying before, that Manicaland is open for business, it is my wish to encourage you to play a vital role in marketing out the province as an investment hub," she said.

She said despite the fact that journalists come from different media houses with different editorial policies, while others are freelancers, journalists in the province have managed to highlight critical issues that have contributed massively to the development of the province in particular and the nation in general.

The Manicaland Journalist Interface Meeting was organised by Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ), Mutare Press Club and Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA-Zimbabwe) -Manicaland Chapter.

