4 April 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Ruvheneko Admits Lying to Musarara, Finally Apologizes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Popular radio show host and socialite, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa has finally apologized to Harare businessman, Tafadzwa following a long court battle in which the latter was suing for defamatory charges.

In a series of tweets posted on her Twitter handle, Ruvheneko said despite not having seen Musarara's court application, she became aware that she was being sued for Contempt of Court hence her decision to publish an apology.

"In reference to @NewsDayZimbabwe article of 29.03.18 titled "Ruvheneko Faces Arrest": Despite not having seen the court application up to this day, I have become aware that I am being sued for Contempt of Court. For progress' sake, I will proceed to publish the apology AGAIN," wrote Ruvheneko on her official Twitter account.

According to Musarara's court papers, Ruvheneko was ordered by the High Court to publicly apologize to Musarara following what was deemed defamatory remarks she made against him.

Instead of apologizing to Musarara on her official twitter account, the applicant said Ruvheneko created another Twitter handle titled @RuvhenekoPari where she posted the apology.

Through his lawyers, Rubaya and Chatambudza legal practitioners, Musarara approached the High Court seeking Ruvheneko's imprisonment for contempt of court.

"It is accordingly ordered that the respondent is sentenced to 60 days imprisonment until compliance by the respondent with in terms of the order of the court in HC 9910/16.Provided that the term of imprisonment is wholly suspended on condition to respondent complies with the order of the court in HC 9910/16.This order shall itself constitute and serve as a Writ for the arrest and detention of the respondent," read Musarara's plea to the High Court.

Zimbabwe

Seven Die in Road Accident

Seven people died on the spot while two others were seriously injured today after the vehicle they were traveling was… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.