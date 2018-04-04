Popular radio show host and socialite, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa has finally apologized to Harare businessman, Tafadzwa following a long court battle in which the latter was suing for defamatory charges.

In a series of tweets posted on her Twitter handle, Ruvheneko said despite not having seen Musarara's court application, she became aware that she was being sued for Contempt of Court hence her decision to publish an apology.

"In reference to @NewsDayZimbabwe article of 29.03.18 titled "Ruvheneko Faces Arrest": Despite not having seen the court application up to this day, I have become aware that I am being sued for Contempt of Court. For progress' sake, I will proceed to publish the apology AGAIN," wrote Ruvheneko on her official Twitter account.

According to Musarara's court papers, Ruvheneko was ordered by the High Court to publicly apologize to Musarara following what was deemed defamatory remarks she made against him.

Instead of apologizing to Musarara on her official twitter account, the applicant said Ruvheneko created another Twitter handle titled @RuvhenekoPari where she posted the apology.

Through his lawyers, Rubaya and Chatambudza legal practitioners, Musarara approached the High Court seeking Ruvheneko's imprisonment for contempt of court.

"It is accordingly ordered that the respondent is sentenced to 60 days imprisonment until compliance by the respondent with in terms of the order of the court in HC 9910/16.Provided that the term of imprisonment is wholly suspended on condition to respondent complies with the order of the court in HC 9910/16.This order shall itself constitute and serve as a Writ for the arrest and detention of the respondent," read Musarara's plea to the High Court.