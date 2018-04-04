4 April 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Deputy Speaker Joins DPP

By Martin Chiwanda

Nsanje — Deputy Speaker of Parliament who is also Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsanje Central Constituency has joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Esther Mcheka Chilenje in an interview on Tuesday said she has joined the party after being convinced by numerous projects the DPP Government has initiated in her constituency since she started her tenure as an MP.

Mcheka Chilenje said the decision to join the party has blessings from her supporters in the constituency and the DPP officials.

"Yes I can confirm that I have joined DPP officially, endorsed by my supporters and DPP officials. The reason is simple. Since I started my work as an MP in 2014, I have initiated various developments in the constituency which I requested from the President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika," she said.

Chilenje outlined developments like the construction of the Thabwa- Muona Road which has commenced and Thyolo - Thekelani - Bangula Road among others.

She revealed that her constituents advised her to join DPP so that she continues serving them.

"My people want development. Therefore, it has been shown that under the leadership of Prof. Peter Mutharika we can achieve more. I promise that as a member of the party, I will help in making sure that the party gains its popularity in shire valley," said Chilenje.

DPP Regional Governor for the South, Charles Mchacha, said he is not surprised with the Deputy Speaker joining the party considering that her area has received overwhelming developments from the current leadership.

He further boasted that the joining of the Deputy Speaker is a sign that DPP is a party which offers meaningful development.

"As DPP, we are not surprised with her joining the party. This government has initiated different developments national wide including the constituency she is coming from," explained Mchacha.

Esther Mcheka Chilenje won her seat in the 2014 tripartite elections as an independent.

Malawi

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

