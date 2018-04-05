4 April 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Two Soldiers, Many Bandits Feared Killed in Zamfara Shootout

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Trust
Nigerian soldiers
By Ibrahim Mohammed

Two soldiers were reported killed on Wednesday in a gun battle with armed bandits in a village in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The soldiers lost their lives in a fierce shoot-out between them and the bandits, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The chairman of Anka Local Government Area, Mustapha Gado, who confirmed the death of the two soldiers said many bandits were also killed during the operation.

"Two soldiers have been killed, we have seen the bodies and l gathered that it was a captain and a lower ranking officer.

"I am also aware that with the recent deployment of security personnel especially the military, many of the insurgents have been killed," he said.

Wednesday's shootout occurs about a week after over 50 people were killed by bandits in Bawar daji district of the local government.

Governor Abdul'Aziz Yari Abubakar on Friday led a delegation on a condolence visit to the Emir of Anka following the attacks.

The governor directed the military to shoot on sight anybody found with arms in the bush.

Nigeria

Opposition Party Demands Full Disclosure On Buhari's Trip

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded that the Presidency immediately make public all issues relating to the… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.