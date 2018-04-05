4 April 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Chamisa Hints At Mnangagwa Meeting

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Nelson Chamisa

Nelson Chamisa, President of the Movement for Democratic Change has intimated that he is set to meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa for a dialogue meeting that he says is aimed at finding solutions to challenges that are likely to plague this year's general elections.

In a statement released yesterday, Chamisa hinted that he wrote a letter to Mnangagwa requesting a meeting with him, listing his desire to address animosity and hatred which has dominated Zimbabwean politics for a long time now.

"In the spirit of national building and promoting constructive dialogue in the quest to find solutions to national challenges, I have written to President Emmerson Mnangagwa requesting a meeting with him.

"I have written to him with the aim of defining and framing the parameters and contours of a national discourse in our country's politics.

"It is important to eliminate insults, animosity and hatred in our national politics. We need neo politics; the politics of ideas, solutions, policies and national strategies to develop Zimbabwe," said Chamisa.

The youthful politician said he is yet to hear the exact dates for the meeting from Mnangagwa.

"I am yet to hear from President Mnangagwa on the exact dates that we will meet.

"The MDC is a partner in national development and not a threat. Being on opposing political sides is not enmity but just an expression of the reality of diverse views.

"After all, it is diversity that makes a nation because diversity strengthens and does not weaken," said Chamisa.

President Mnangagwa previously indicated that he was going to meet all political parties for a dialogue meeting though he did not reveal the dates and agenda of the meeting. Zimbabwe currently has more than 108 political parties with more still coming and from the indications on the ground, this year's elections are likely to be the most contested, a feat that has unsettled the MDC Alliance which believes some of them are agents of the ruling party.

Zimbabwe

Days of Sloganeering Are Over - President

PF President and First Secretary Emmerson Mnangagwa has castigated the elevation of some party members to positions of… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.