4 April 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria's Central Bank Meets After Months of Limbo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Nigerian central bank's Monetary Policy Committee will hold its first meeting this year on Wednesday after a political standoff between the executive and the senate prevented a quorum for months.

Experts predict that the committee will hold rates at a record high of 14 per cent before cutting later this year if inflation continues to slow.

Inflation has been steadily coming down in West Africa's largest economy, opening the door for easing monetary policy, though there are still concerns about foreign-exchange pressures.

"I expect they'll keep rates on hold at 14 per cent," said John Ashbourne, Africa economist at London-based Capital Economics.

"We think that rates will be cut later this year but they'll wait for inflation to ease a little bit before moving."

Since its last meeting in November, several new members have joined the committee, and they were finally approved by the senate at the end of March.

In a spat typifying political dysfunction in Nigeria, the senate refused to confirm the committee members in protest of President Muhammadu Buhari's earlier appointment of anti-graft head Ibrahim Magu.

After being deadlocked for months, the senate finally "decided to do the right thing", according to a senate source, and confirmed the new members.

Nigeria is recovering from its worst recession in 25 years after the crash in global oil prices in 2014.

As a result of increased oil revenue, Nigeria's economy expanded 0.8 per cent in 2017, but growth in non-oil sectors remains tepid.

Nigeria

Opposition Party Demands Full Disclosure On Buhari's Trip

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded that the Presidency immediately make public all issues relating to the… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.