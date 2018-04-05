4 April 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: 2018 HIFA Aims to Instill Confidence in People

Main funders of the Harare International Festival of Arts (HIFA), Old Mutual have revealed that this year's theme dubbed 'We Count' was designed to give confidence to Zimbabweans following years of hardships.

Being the first HIFA event in the 'new dispensation', Old Mutual who are sponsoring the main stage through their CABS brand says 'We Count' reminds people that they can take a Zimbabwe that was probably headed for doom to greater heights.

"This year's theme 'We Count' is about trying to build confidence in people because everybody counts,particularly a nation that has gone through a lot of hardships, difficulties and challenges.

"People can be beaten down and think we don't matter but we count" said the Group Chief Executive Officer of Old Mutual Jonas Mushosho at a press conference held today in the Harare Central Business District.

He also added that the count is also counting a long rewarding relationship of Old Mutual and Hifa.

"We are also counting 18 years of HIFA and our long association with them that has been extremely rewarding as we have seen the festival grow to become a world class diverse arts and culture platform for our society" he said.

Meanwhile this year's event will encompass performances of all age groups as there are schools scheduled to be part of supporting acts of the event.

