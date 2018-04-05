The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded that the Presidency immediately make public all issues relating to the private visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the United Kingdom.

The party, which queried the presidency for always shrouding issues around the president in secrecy, pointedly demanded a full disclosure on the scope, purpose, direct destination, duration as well as the cost and source of the funding for this undisclosed tourism.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, said President Buhari is not a private citizen and cannot embark on private trips, wrapped in secrecy, since his upkeep draws directly from national resources and taxpayers' money.

Meanwhile, the party has also expressed its readiness to reclaim power in the upcoming elections across the country.It charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that elections must be absolutely free and fair.

The party chieftains, yesterday at the South-West PDP stakeholders meeting held in Lagos, said that the party is poised ahead of 2019 to repeat the feat it performed in 2003 by winning all the six South-West states noting that Nigerians were tired of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In attendance were; the party zonal chairman, Dr. Eddy Olafeso; member of PDP BoT, Dr. Banji Akitoye; former deputy governors, Chief Kofoworola Buknor-Akerele, Erelu Olusola Obada; Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, Mr Jimi Agbaje, Mr Seyi Makinde, among others.

The Deputy National Chairman, Elder Yomi Akinwunmi said 'all hands are on deck as the task to reclaim our lost ground'. He said, "that the party is now waxing stronger across the country and set to hold a successful rally for this Saturday in Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, following the one held a few weeks back in Jigawa, said PDP would repeat the experience of 2003 and win all the six states in South-West.