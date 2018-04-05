Liberia: Monrovia Club Breweries, the Company Promoting Liberian Artists in Concert

Thelma Dennis, Marketing and wholesale manager, Monrovia Club Breweries.

Every year, the number of concerts that is hosted across the country does not reach 100.

This is not because the artists are not willing to organize a concert. Rather, the problem lies in getting corporate sponsorship, which is scarce. Many sponsors seem reluctant to sponsor artistic events, a situation that has hampered artists' ability to earn money from tours.

However, the situation is gradually changing, following the involvement of Monrovia Club Breweries in promoting artists' career. In fact, Monrovia Club Breweries has become a major sponsor for Liberia's burgeoning artistic industry, a stance which pundits have hailed as awesome for the financial stability of artists.

"The company has shifted its focus on entertainment because we want to empower the youth, who are mostly involved in music. Also, as a Liberian-owned company, it is our cardinal responsibility to help build the country's struggling music industry by empowering artists.

"Since our artists are not making money from CD sales, we are sponsoring their events in order to fill the gap and generate needed revenue. We have no regrets and will continue to sponsor Liberian artists' concerts," explained Thelma Dennis, who is the company's marketing and wholesale manager.

Monrovia Club Breweries, since the beginning of this year, has sponsored over six events, making it the only multi-million dollar entity to have done so. Notable among these concerts include: Scientific's "Welcome Back Concert," Soul Fresh's "Community Connections," "Ghana Meets Liberia" and Eric Geso's "Explosion," all of which have been successful.

However, the unique thing about Monrovia Club Breweries' sponsorship, unlike other corporate sponsorship, is that they do not request for a slice of revenue generated by the show.

"As a company, we don't think it is necessary to request portion of an artist's revenue; it's something we just don't do," Thelma said. "They are already struggling to make ends meet, and if we request for a portion of their revenue just for sponsorship, it would be adding insult to injury. For us, supporting Liberian artists is an obligation. This is the drive that keeps our door open, and we will not abandon it."

About finding a brand ambassador, Thelma said it is something the company is working towards and that will happen as soon as possible.