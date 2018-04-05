Malawi: Lawi Surprises Girlfriend With Proposal During Live Gig - She Said Yes... Eventually!

Musician Lawi, real name Francis Phiri decided to surprise his long-time girlfriend Chantelle Phiri with a proposal after delivering a classic performance at Comesa hall in Blantyre on Easter Monday.

And Law's plan to catch Chantelle unawares worked better than he expected, as the romantic moment saw the partner taken unawares on what was happening.

It was only when Lawi produced a ring box that realisation dawned as she was seen unsuccessfully trying to hold back her tears of joy.

In the midst of his performance the Amaona kuchedwa star briefly stopped singing to give out what many patrons initially thought was a normal stage talk.

Lawi ended up on his knees while delivering an engagement ring to Chantelle.

Chantelle, who says she was 'completely unaware' of what was about to happen, got hooked by accepting the ring.

The Chancellor College first year law student, who is also an actress, says she is thrilled with the engagement.

"I was completely unaware but I could resist saying yes Lawi. It was special moment," she said.