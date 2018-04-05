4 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bovine Cattle Death Drops 53 Percent

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lubango — The number of bovine cattle that often died due to diseases in the southern Huila province reduced significantly from 2,116 in 2016 to 998 deaths in 2017 thanks to a full coverage in vaccination campaigns.

The number of bovine vaccinated in 2017 surpassed the figures in 2016 of 771, 455 to 796,625 representing an increase of more 25,170 cattle, which compared to 2016 the following year had a 53 percent reduction in the number of deaths caused by disease.

The information was disclosed to Angop by the provincial director of Agriculture and Forest of Huila, Lutero Campos, as part of the campaign on prevention and combat of diseases killing cattle.

Huila currently records at least 1.2 million bovine cattle, 1.1 million goats, 316,100 pigs, 2,132 horses and 261,700 ovine.

Angola

Nigeria Upstages Angola in Crude Oil Production

Nigeria has steadily overtaken Angola as the top oil and gas producer in Africa, with an increased out put of 91,500… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.