Angola: Bovine Cattle Death Drops 53 Percent

Lubango — The number of bovine cattle that often died due to diseases in the southern Huila province reduced significantly from 2,116 in 2016 to 998 deaths in 2017 thanks to a full coverage in vaccination campaigns.

The number of bovine vaccinated in 2017 surpassed the figures in 2016 of 771, 455 to 796,625 representing an increase of more 25,170 cattle, which compared to 2016 the following year had a 53 percent reduction in the number of deaths caused by disease.

The information was disclosed to Angop by the provincial director of Agriculture and Forest of Huila, Lutero Campos, as part of the campaign on prevention and combat of diseases killing cattle.

Huila currently records at least 1.2 million bovine cattle, 1.1 million goats, 316,100 pigs, 2,132 horses and 261,700 ovine.