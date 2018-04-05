Photo: Daily Monitor

An illustration of the kidnapping of Gerald Yashaba in Kampala.

Kampala — Gerald Yashaba, an accountant with Lamba Enterprise Ltd was last evening kidnapped again from Best Price Supermarket in Namuwongo by five armed men traveling in a blue double cabin pick-up.

Yashaba's wife, Christine Yashaba said her husband was blocked by the blue double cabin pickup Reg. No. UAZ 801Y as he exited the supermarket.

Gerald was returning home after picking his children from school and made a stopover at the supermarket to buy some groceries when he was kidnapped. His kidnappers who included a policeman were reportedly armed with sub machine guns.

Gerald was traveling with a relative who relieved the incident to his family. According to him, after blocking Gerald's car, the armed men jumped out of the double cabin pick up and dragged him out of his Blue Premio.

"They bundled him into their pick up before speeding off towards industrial area," Samuel Mwesigwa, Gerald's cousin who witnessed the incident said.

The family suspects, Gerald's captors trailed him from Buganda Road court where he had gone to attend court proceedings in which seven people were charged with his kidnap last year.

Mwesigwa and Gerald made a failed attempt to fight off the kidnappers. Mwesigwa was left with the children as the captors who were using a lot of force got away.

Though onlookers raised an alarm, it did not stop the captors from executing their mission.

Mwesigwa told this reporter that Gerald spent much of his time yesterday at Buganda Road court where seven people who were charged for his kidnap were committed to the High court.

Late last year Gerald was kidnapped and his captors demanded $100,000 (360m) from his relatives before he was rescued by the Flying Squad.

The Flying Squad arrested Superintendent of Police, Edward Edyegu, John Atuhaire a former soldier attached to SFC, Moses Batambuze and Dennis Ogwang appeared before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate court and were charged with kidnap and aggravated robbery.

Gerald, is an accountant at Lamba Enterprises, a company linked to Christopher Obey, the former Principal Accountant in the Ministry of Public Service who is facing trial over the pension scam.