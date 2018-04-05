4 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Environment Minister to Attend International Symposium in Rome

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Environment Minister Paula Francisco will participate on Thursday 5 in the Second International Symposium on Agro-ecology at the service of the Sustainable Development Objectives (ODS), in Rome, Italy, this month.

During the meeting, according to a press release from this ministry, which arrive in Angop on Tuesday, Paula Francisco will participate in the High Level Roundtable of the Second International Symposium on Agro ecology.

The event is being organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), which runs from 3 to 5 April and is a follow up of the first International Symposium on Agro ecology for Food Security, organized in 2014.

This Second Symposium aims to promote the agro ecology of dialogue to regional and national activities, providing an opportunity for the exchange of ideas and experiences, among others.

Angola

Nigeria Upstages Angola in Crude Oil Production

Nigeria has steadily overtaken Angola as the top oil and gas producer in Africa, with an increased out put of 91,500… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.