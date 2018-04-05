Angola: Environment Minister to Attend International Symposium in Rome

Luanda — Environment Minister Paula Francisco will participate on Thursday 5 in the Second International Symposium on Agro-ecology at the service of the Sustainable Development Objectives (ODS), in Rome, Italy, this month.

During the meeting, according to a press release from this ministry, which arrive in Angop on Tuesday, Paula Francisco will participate in the High Level Roundtable of the Second International Symposium on Agro ecology.

The event is being organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), which runs from 3 to 5 April and is a follow up of the first International Symposium on Agro ecology for Food Security, organized in 2014.

This Second Symposium aims to promote the agro ecology of dialogue to regional and national activities, providing an opportunity for the exchange of ideas and experiences, among others.