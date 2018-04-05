Angola: MPs Introduce Amendments to Competition Draft Law

Luanda — Members of Parliament of three specialized working commissions of the National Assembly introduced on Tuesday specific amendments in the draft law of competition, whose approval is expected to be discussed next Monday.

During at least eight hours of discussion the MPs assessed the eight chapters enshrined in the draft law which aims to promote the competitiveness of the different economic agents, efficiency in the allocation of factors of production and the distribution of goods and services.

The diploma also establishes the creation of the Competition Regulatory Authority which should prevent and punish the actions of economic agents that are not in compliance with the rules and principles of competition.

The draft law of competition is a legislative initiative of the Angolan president aimed at introducing for the first time in the country's juridical system a defense system through a law that integrates principles and rules of fair competition, morality and ethic.