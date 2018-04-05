5 April 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: APC Presidential Primary - I'll Beat Buhari, Others - Garba

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Charles Kumolu

A presidential aspirant, Mr. Adamu Garba II, has said that his decision to run for president on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, is not to campaign for President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that he has what it takes to get the party's ticket.

Garba, who is the founder of IPI Solutions, also said he chose the party because of his belief that it is the only platform with prospects for young people.

Briefing newsmen at an event in Lagos to announce his decision to contest on the party's platform, Garba said he had a superior manifesto that would fix Nigeria.

His words: "I strongly believe the APC is a party with the right history and structures needed for me to actualise my ambition, which is to become the President of Nigeria.

"We need to stay within and change the rot from within. My own candidacy is not just on the premise of becoming the President for the young people. It is not just about youthful ideas. It is more about being capable to fix Nigeria because I have a superior manifesto."

"And I believe very strongly that if APC adopts my manifesto, it is going to transform the entire country, especially under my leadership. That is why this aspiration is not just for the young but for everybody.

Nigeria

Opposition Party Demands Full Disclosure On Buhari's Trip

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded that the Presidency immediately make public all issues relating to the… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.