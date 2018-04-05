Nigeria: APC Presidential Primary - I'll Beat Buhari, Others - Garba

A presidential aspirant, Mr. Adamu Garba II, has said that his decision to run for president on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, is not to campaign for President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that he has what it takes to get the party's ticket.

Garba, who is the founder of IPI Solutions, also said he chose the party because of his belief that it is the only platform with prospects for young people.

Briefing newsmen at an event in Lagos to announce his decision to contest on the party's platform, Garba said he had a superior manifesto that would fix Nigeria.

His words: "I strongly believe the APC is a party with the right history and structures needed for me to actualise my ambition, which is to become the President of Nigeria.

"We need to stay within and change the rot from within. My own candidacy is not just on the premise of becoming the President for the young people. It is not just about youthful ideas. It is more about being capable to fix Nigeria because I have a superior manifesto."

"And I believe very strongly that if APC adopts my manifesto, it is going to transform the entire country, especially under my leadership. That is why this aspiration is not just for the young but for everybody.