Nigeria: 3 Die, As Billboard Falls On Commercial Bus in Lagos

Lagos — Three persons, yesterday, died when a billboard fell on a commercial bus at Ilasamaja Bus Stop, along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Lagos.

It was gathered that seven other people, who sustained various degrees of injuries, were rescued from the scene.

The General Manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu, who confirmed the incident, said those injured were quickly rushed to a hospital.

Sympathisers and passers-by, who raced to the scene of the crash, burst into tears at the sight of lifeless bodies lying on the road.

According to Tiamiyu, the agency received distress call at about 8.26a.m., of an accident by Ilasamaja Bus Stop inward Oshodi, Apapa/Oshodi Expressway.

His words: "Preliminary investigation carried out by the LASEMA Response Team at the scene of the incident revealed that an empty truck, with number plates MEK 695 XA, hit an overhead signpost which subsequently fell on a commercial coaster bus coming from behind.

"Unfortunately, seven victims, an adult female and three adult males, who sustained severe injuries were rescued and stabilised by the agency's officials and Lagos State Ambulances Service, LASAMBUS, and subsequently transferred to Mushin General Hospital for further treatment.

"The remains of the dead passengers were later handed over to officials of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU, who later transferred the corpses to the mortuary."

Tiamiyu urged motorists to ensure they drive within the approved speed limit and also watch out for road signs and other impediments to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.