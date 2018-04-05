Nigeria: Buhari, APC, Saraki, Dogara, Others Mourn As Senator Bukar Dies

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the government and people of Katsina State and the National Assembly on the passing away of Senator Mustapha Bukar.

Senator Bukar, 63, from Kastina State, representing Katsina North Senatorial districts, died in the early hours of yesterday in Abuja after a protracted illness.

Senator Madawakin Daura's younger brother and the Mayanan Daura, Alhaji Kanta Bukar confirmed the death in Daura.

He is survived by two wives and 15 children.

In a condolence message issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja yesterday, Buhari described Bukar's death as a "great loss to Nigeria's democracy and the engineering profession."

Buhari also condoled with the family members, friends and professional colleagues of the senator, who distinguished himself as an engineer before vying to serve his people.

Buhari said: "Sen. Bukar was so dedicated to his responsibilities and hardworking that he got an appointment with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, where he also demonstrated the same dedication and passion for service. I am always touched by the death of dedicated and creative public servants like Sen. Bukar. We should emulate such rare and hardworking Nigerians for the progress of our country."

This came as All Progressives Congress, APC, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, have expressed shock over his death.

APC mourns

Meanwhile, APC In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said; "Although, a first-time federal lawmaker, the late Senator Bukar made his mark in the Senate through his progressive and pro-people legislative interventions, particularly through his chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Capital Market."

In the same vein, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has expressed sadness over the Senator's death. In a statement by his Senior Special Adviser on Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, Masari said: "Senator Bukar is a worthy son and representative of Katsina State who had given a good account of himself in the Senate, lamenting that Katsina State will miss his proactive representation in the Senate."

Saraki too

Similarly, Senator Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said: "I am saddened to learn about the passing of another friend and colleague, Senator Mustapha Bukar. As a first-time lawmaker, Senator Bukar stood out for the quality of his contributions on the floor, his pragmatism and his work to strengthen the institution of the legislature. We shall sorely miss his vibrancy and progressive mindset."

Dogara laments

Similarly, Speaker of the House of Representatives lamented that the passing on Sen. Bukar, saying: "This is a great loss and painful one for that matter, especially coming at a time when we are still mourning the passing away of two of our colleagues, and distinguished lawmakers."

"Sen. Bukar was a respected lawmaker, a fine gentleman who carried himself with a lot of dignity and contributed immensely to the growth of the parliament and democracy in general. He was a patriotic politician whose exploits in the Senate were eventful."

