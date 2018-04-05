5 April 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: MOSOP Flays Actions of Govt, Shell in Ogoni

By Onozure Dania

Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, yesterday, said that the actions of the Nigerian government and Shell Petroleum Development Company, towards Ogoni were very irresponsible, in view of the recent oil war perpetrated by some Nigerian oil firms on Ogoni.

MOSOP's Publicity Secretary, Mr Fegalo Nsuke, in a statement, said in Port Harcourt: "We consider the actions of the Nigerian government and Shell towards Ogoni as very irresponsible, especially in respect of the recent oil war perpetrated by some Nigerian oil firms on Ogoni.

"We bemoan the government's silence as state instruments are being continuously used in the suppression of our people disregarding their precarious conditions and severe trauma associated with living in polluted Ogoniland. We are shocked that even in a supposedly democratic setting, our own government can turn a blind eye at legitimate demands for fairness thereby encouraging a repressive attempt to resume oil production in Ogoni without genuine commitment to address the needs of the Ogoni people.

"We warn that attempting to resume oil production without the consent of the entire Ogoni people is clearly a plan of government and the oil industry to kill and repress the Ogoni people as there will surely be a strong resistance to these moves.

"While the recent plan to build cemeteries in Ogoniland clearly indicates an anticipation of the massive death outcome of the forthcoming crackdown, we regret that Nigeria is further deteriorating into a country without conscience and urge all men of conscience not to allow the impending genocide.

"After over 30 years of oil exploration and significant contribution to the Nigerian economy, Ogoni is left in terrible conditions, with a severely polluted environment, a completely destroyed community life with no water, electricity, basic schools, roads, health care facilities and a disoriented system without any reasonable support from government.

"We are deeply concerned that as a people, we have written to the Nigerian authorities in a document entitled The Ogoni Bill of Rights, which was presented to the Nigerian government in 1990, in which we clearly expressed our fears and made demands on the federation including the demand for political rights to self determination.

"Regrettably, government response had been to unleash violence on our people which led to the death of over 4,000 persons from 1993 till date."

