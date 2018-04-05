Nigeria: Arms Mop-Up - Police Recover Caches of Arms, Ammunition in Abia, Ebonyi

Umuahia — Abia State Police yesterday, displayed large quantity of arms and ammunition so far mopped up from various parts of the State following the mop-up of illegal arms directive by the Inspector General of police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris.

Among the arms recovered were three general purpose machines, GMP, several number of pump action guns, English Double Barrel gun, both long and cut-to-size, locally made pistols as well as large quantity of arms live arms and ammunition.

Displaying the guns which runs in several hundreds, the State Police Commissioner, Mr. Anthony Ogbizi said majority of them was recovered from criminal suspects from the four area commands of the State.

CP Ogbizi who further said that some of the arms were recovered from private individuals while few were recovered from vigilante groups, however said that nobody has voluntarily returned any arms.

According to the Police Commissioner, "the exercise is on-going and I hoped that more arms and ammunitions would be recovered. I appeal for genuine information from the public on how to get more of the illegal arms."

Ogbizi who also paraded some criminal suspects, including a dismissed mobile police man, kidnappers, child traffickers and teenagers engaged in handset stealing, said that members of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, have been posting their materials in Aba and warned that any of them caught would face the full weight of the law.

He alleged that some unnamed influential politicians and businessmen were sponsoring the activities of the IPOB in the State, saying that investigation was going on the issue.

146 firearms in Ebonyi

In a related development, Ebonyi State Police Command yesterday said it has recovered 146 assorted firearms and quantities of ammunition from illegal arms dealers across the state.

Displaying the recovered items before newsmen at the Command Headquarters in Abakaliki, the state Commissioner of police, CP Titus Lamorde, said the mop up of prohibited and illegal firearms was in compliance with the order of Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris.

He said following the IGP's order, the state command set up a taskforce headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, DCP Oyediran A. Oyeyemi to handle the obligation.

Lamorde said the exercise yielded huge results with the recovery of assorted arms and arrest of suspects some of whom have been charged to court.

He itemized the weapons to include: eighteen AK 47 riffles, six F3 riffles, twenty one pump action riffles, six English-made double barrel guns, thirty three locally made shot guns, sixty two dane guns and quantities of live ammunition and cartridges of different kinds.

"These recoveries were made possible through the hard work of policemen in the command and cooperation of good citizens of the state," the CP said.

He explained that in the course of the exercise, operatives of the command raided a workshop of a blacksmither who specializes in making local guns at Mgbo in Ohaukwu LGA of the state.