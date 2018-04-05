Photo: Daily Monitor

Photo montage of the Anglican Bishop Kityo Luwalira and the Catholic Archbishop of Kampala Cyprian Kizito Lwanga (file photos).

Kampala — The Inspector General of Police, Martins Okoth Ochola has met the Catholic Archbishop of Kampala Cyprian Kizito Lwanga and the Anglican Bishop Kityo Luwalira separately amid threats on their lives.

IGP Ochola, who was in company of the Kampala Metropolitan Police commander Commissioner Frank Mwesigwa, promised to provide special security to the two religious leaders.

Police spokesman Mr Emilian Kayima confirmed the meetings saying IGP Ochola's visit to the religious leaders was to assure them of security.

"While meeting Archbishop Lwanga, the IGP promised to investigate people that are following him. He also promised him security to ensure that the incidents that happened never reoccur," Mr Kayima said.

On Easter Sunday, Bishop Luwalira also survived being assaulted by a stick wielding man while he was leading prayers at St. Paul's Cathedral Namirembe in Kampala City. The man claimed he had to the bishop for healing from evil spirits that keep harassing him.

The suspect Herbert Kaddu was arrested and has since been charged with threatening violence and disturbing the peace of a religious assembly and remanded to prisons.

Archbishop Lwanga said the latest incident happened last week when unidentified people in a vehicle without number plates parked at his entrance, but when police officers attempted to find out who they were, the driver just sped off.

Archbishop Lwanga has accused security agencies of hiring priests to spy on Catholic Church leaders.

He said has been receiving telephone calls from anonymous people threatening to harm him if he continues criticising the government.

Mr Kayima said the IGP promised Bishop Luwalira and Archbishop Lwanga that he will beef up security at St. Paul Cathedral at Namirembe and St Mary's Cathedral Rubaga to prevent reoccurrence of such cases.

President Museveni also talked to Archbishop Lwanga on phone about the threats and suspected spying of the prelates.

State House spokesman, Mr Don Wanyama told the media that the two will meet soon to discuss the matter.

Archbishop Lwanga and Bishop Luwalira have been critical of government policies especially the amendment of the Constitution to remove age limit on anyone who wants to stand for president.

Mr Museveni has severally warned religious leaders against meddling in political issues.