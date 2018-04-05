4 April 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Expansion of Schools Contributing in Education Development

Tagged:

Related Topics

Assab — The effort that has been conducting to expand educational facilities in the Central Denkalia, Southern Red Sea region, is contributing in the increase of students' school enrolment especially that of female students.

Indicating that putting in place educational facilities in the remote parts of the region with a view to provide equitable educational opportunity has significant contribution in increasing students' school enrolment, Mr. Abdulkadir Redo, head of educational facilities in the sub-zone, said that the students' school enrolment has increased by 10% compared to that of last year.

Mr. Abdulkadir pointed out that the establishment of the secondary school in the sub-zone has encourage students to continue their education and called on parents to join the adult education to be able to write and read.

In the Central Denkalia there are 15 schools providing education from pre-school to high school level.

Eritrea

Praiseworthy Awareness Raising Campaign On Blood Donation

Thanks to the popular campaign conducted in the Southern region by the Association of Voluntary Blood Donors and the… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.