Eritrea: Expansion of Schools Contributing in Education Development

Assab — The effort that has been conducting to expand educational facilities in the Central Denkalia, Southern Red Sea region, is contributing in the increase of students' school enrolment especially that of female students.

Indicating that putting in place educational facilities in the remote parts of the region with a view to provide equitable educational opportunity has significant contribution in increasing students' school enrolment, Mr. Abdulkadir Redo, head of educational facilities in the sub-zone, said that the students' school enrolment has increased by 10% compared to that of last year.

Mr. Abdulkadir pointed out that the establishment of the secondary school in the sub-zone has encourage students to continue their education and called on parents to join the adult education to be able to write and read.

In the Central Denkalia there are 15 schools providing education from pre-school to high school level.