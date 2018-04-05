Eritrea: Praiseworthy Awareness Raising Campaign On Blood Donation

Mendefera — Thanks to the popular campaign conducted in the Southern region by the Association of Voluntary Blood Donors and the National Blood Transfusion Center, the awareness of nationals on the significance of blood donation is strengthening, Mr. Mehari Abraham, head of the National Blood Transfusion Center reported.

Following the awareness raising campaigns conducted in the region from 26-30 March in Mendefera and Adiquala Secondary Schools, a total 506 units of blood has been collected and that is a sign of the increased awareness of nationals.

The Chairman of the Association of Voluntary Blood Donors branch in the Southern region, Mr. Abraham Yohannes on his part said that effort is being made to ensure blood supply to the Referral Hospital in the region by inculcating blood donation as part of the culture of the society, and that the Association is playing due role by opening branches in Dekemhare, Adi Quala and Dubarua sub zones.