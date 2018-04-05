Nigeria: Rapper Skepta Bags Chieftancy Title in Ogun State

Nigerian British rapper, Skepta (real names: Joseph Junior Adenuga), has been conferred with a chieftaincy title in his native state in Nigeria, Ogun State.

The rapper who shared his excitement on social media said that he is honoured by the people of Odo Aje and will "continue to put time and love into Nigeria, especially the community of Odo Aje". Now, that is Chief talk!

Thank you to the Baale, Chiefs of Odo Aje and King for presenting me with my Chieftaincy title today. I am honoured and will continue to put time and love into Nigeria, especially the community of Odo Aje. Love @greatnessdex @lashhofficial @nostressuk @realionaire1st @ella.dror @graceladoja Mum, Dad and everybody in attendance for an unforgettable day. Big Love, Joseph Olaitan Adenuga Jnr - Chief Amuludun Of Odo Aje #BBKAfrica ❤🇳🇬🌍🦅

A post shared by Skepta (@skeptagram) on Apr 4, 2018 at 12:41pm PDT

Congratulations on your Chieftaincy @skeptagram AKA Joseph Olaitan Adenuga - Chief Amuludun Of Odo Aje our constant inspiration 🇳🇬 Forever

A post shared by Amazing Grace Ladoja (@graceladoja) on Apr 4, 2018 at 12:54pm PDT

Skepta is an award-winning British rapper whose fourth album Konnichiwa received wide acceptance and won the 2016 Mercury Music Prize.