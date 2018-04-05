Somalia: Troops Loyal to Embattled Speaker Seize Parliament Building

Heavily armed soldiers loyal to lower house speaker Mohamed Osman Jawari seized control of the parliament building in Mogadishu ahead on impeachment motion against him. The troops were reported to have laid siege to the building before the arrival of the opposition lawmakers signed the no-confidence motion aimed at ousting the Jawari.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle, Dahir Amin Jesow, who is among the MPs tabled the motion has confirmed the takeover of the parliament headquarters by Jawari loyalists. There were reports of heavy security presence outside the parliament building and main streets of the capital, halting public transportations and people's movements.

Amid the chaos, pro-Jawari MPs are at the buildings are planning to debate Kenya's security wall construction on Beled-Hawo-Mandera border, according to the speaker.