Tunisia's Soccer Cup - Quarter-Final Results

Results of Tunisia's soccer Cup quarter-final games played on Wednesday afternoon:
Rades:
Club Africain 2 Saber Khalifa (3'), Ghazi Ayadi (53')
CS Sfaxien 1 Maher Hannachi (82')
Tataouine:
US Tataouine 0
CA Bizertin 0
CA Bizertin qualified on shoot-out penalties (4-3)
Rejiche:
AS Rejiche 0
Etoile du Sahel 5 Wajdi Kechrida (4'), Mortadha Ben Ouanness (55', 61'), Hamza Lahmar (67 pen.), Slim Ben Belgacem (83').
El-Ala:
ES Alaoui 0
AS Gabes 3 Seifeddine Jerbi (42'), Lamjed Ameur (85'), Zied Chaouech (85')
Match stopped at 85'
Semi-final fixtures:
Playing April 22:
CA Bizertin - Club Africain
ES Sahel - AS Gabes
The final is scheduled for May 13, 2018.