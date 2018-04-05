4 April 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Africa: Tunisia Urges Scaled Up Inter-African Cooperation in Health Risks Prevention

Minister of Health Imed Hammami called for increased inter-African cooperation at the opening Tuesday in Tunis of the African Training Conference on Communication about Public Health Risks.

In addition to capacity-building, African countries need to exchange experiences and coordinate efforts, Hammami said.

This much-needed cooperation can by no means yield its fruits unless approaches to preventing and dealing with health risks are harmonious and based on appropriate communication, he further said.

Anticipating risks of epidemics and planning action to undertake as part of a pre-defined strategy and on the basis of agreed procedures is essential, the Minister was quoted as saying in a National Observatory of New and Emerging Diseases (French: ONMNE) press release.

Tunisia is committed to fully playing its role,in line with the international Health Regulations, and sharing its expertise, Hammami highlighted.

Director-General of ONMNE Nissaf Ben Alaya said Tunisia is aware of the need for cooperation and coordination with other countries and regional and international institutions.

The African Union (AU) Commission selected Tunisia to play host to this training conference.

The five-day event was jointly organised by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and Tunisia's ONMNE.

Works centre around scientific communication, case studies, media training, communication strategy and crisis management in an epidemic case.

Participants - representatives from more than 25 countries, will see their conceptual knowledge and operational practice sharpened.

