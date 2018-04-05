4 April 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Fire in a Building Housing Headquarters of Tunisian Embassy in Sweden - No Casualties

The fire that broke out in a building housing the headquarters of the Tunisian Embassy in Sweden Wednesday in Stockholm has not affected the premises of the Tunisian mission.

"The fire has caused no damage or injury to the members of the diplomatic representation," the Foreign Ministry's press officer told TAP.

According to foreign media, at least 14 people were slightly injured in a fire that broke out Wednesday in a building housing the embassies of Tunisia, Portugal and Argentina in Stockholm.

The Swedish police assume that it is a criminal act and is searching for a suspect.

