Tunisia: Head of State Receives Hubert Védrine, President of Francois Mitterand Institute

President Béji Caïd Essebsi, received Wednesday, at the Carthage Palace, Hubert Védrine, former French Minister of Foreign Affairs and President of François Mitterrand Institute.

Quoted in a statement of the Presidency of the Republic, Hubert Védrine underlined the high consideration enjoyed by the Tunisian democratic experimence with France and the rest of the world, praising the role of primary importance that it plays at regional level.

At the same time, he praised the long-standing friendly ties established between the two countries, and the steps taken by Tunisia towards building a modern state and the establishment of social stability and economic development, the same source reads.

The François Mitterrand Institute is a foundation created at the initiative of François Mitterrand (former President of the French Republic from 1981 to 1995) to preserve part of his private archives and a large documentation on his life and his political action. It was recognized as a public utility on April 4, 1996.

Hubert Védrine has been chairing this foundation since 2003.

