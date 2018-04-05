4 April 2018

Tunisia: Over 300 Tunisian and Foreign Officials to Meet Thursday to Discuss Energy Efficiency Programmes

Some 300 officials representing the Tunisian government and regional and international organisations and financial institutions will participate, Thursday, in the National Conference on "accelerating the implementation of energy efficiency programmes" to be held in the northern suburbs of Tunis.

The two-day conference to be opened by the Prime Minister, aims to contribute to achieving energy efficiency expected by Tunisia, especially in the regions. It was announced during the Tunis Investment Forum as part of government initiatives for growth and jobs.

Tunisia had already adopted, in 2016, an energy transition strategy providing for the establishment of conditions for a gradual and balanced change in the current energy model, based on the diversification of energy sources and better exploitation of oil deposits of energy efficiency available.

The objective is to reduce energy demand by 30% and increase the share of renewable energy in the energy mix by 30%, and in accordance with the Paris Universal Climate Agreement, ratified by Tunisia and Tunisia's determined national contribution forecasts a drop in the carbon intensity of the Tunisian economy, by 41% by 2030 compared to 2010 levels.

At the end of the conference, a working group will be formed to develop an action plan to accelerate the implementation of energy efficiency programmes and identify the roles and responsibilities of each stakeholder in the energy sector following a well-defined agenda.

