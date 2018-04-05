4 April 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa Needs More Investment in Biophysics and Structural Biology

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

South Africa has some excellent researchers in various branches of biophysics. However, despite lofty documents put out by the Department of Science and Technology like the Bioeconomy Strategy and the SARIR (South African Research Infrastructure Roadmap), South Africa remains woefully under-invested in biophysics and structural biology. By TJAART KRUGER, TREVOR SEWELL and LAWRENCE NORRIS.

On 22 January, Minister Naledi Pandor tweeted: "We need to develop our own pharmaceutical innovation capacities - by attracting foreign investment for African platforms such as the Biovac Institute for the development and manufacturing of vaccines. What are your thoughts?"

It might have been better for her to say: "We need to develop our own pharmaceutical innovation capacities - by investing in South Africa's infrastructure and people in the fields of biophysics, biochemistry and structural biology, after which foreign investment would certainly follow."

Biophysics is a multidisciplinary field made up of physicists, biologists, chemists, computer scientists, engineers and mathematicians. Structural biology is a specific branch of biophysics where scientists use various tools of the fields mentioned to determine the structure, dynamics and function of biological molecules, from the largest and most complex proteins and DNA assemblies, to small molecules that are often drug candidates. In molecular...

South Africa

Trevor Noah, Mnangagwa Named in TIME 100 Most Influential List

Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa and South African comedian Trevor Noah have been featured on TIME magazine's 100… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.