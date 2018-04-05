South Africa Needs More Investment in Biophysics and Structural Biology

analysis

South Africa has some excellent researchers in various branches of biophysics. However, despite lofty documents put out by the Department of Science and Technology like the Bioeconomy Strategy and the SARIR (South African Research Infrastructure Roadmap), South Africa remains woefully under-invested in biophysics and structural biology. By TJAART KRUGER, TREVOR SEWELL and LAWRENCE NORRIS.

On 22 January, Minister Naledi Pandor tweeted: "We need to develop our own pharmaceutical innovation capacities - by attracting foreign investment for African platforms such as the Biovac Institute for the development and manufacturing of vaccines. What are your thoughts?"

It might have been better for her to say: "We need to develop our own pharmaceutical innovation capacities - by investing in South Africa's infrastructure and people in the fields of biophysics, biochemistry and structural biology, after which foreign investment would certainly follow."

Biophysics is a multidisciplinary field made up of physicists, biologists, chemists, computer scientists, engineers and mathematicians. Structural biology is a specific branch of biophysics where scientists use various tools of the fields mentioned to determine the structure, dynamics and function of biological molecules, from the largest and most complex proteins and DNA assemblies, to small molecules that are often drug candidates. In molecular...