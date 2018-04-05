Dar es Salaam — The Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has exposed flaws in 73 development projects worth Sh30.9 billion, Parliament was told yesterday.

Tabling the budget for the 2018/19 financial year yesterday, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa told Parliament that during the period between July 2017 and March 2018, PCCB monitored 198 development projects worth Sh154.1 billion.

He said PCCB's decision to monitor the countrywide implemented projects in the sectors of education, health, water and works aimed at ensuring that public money was spent according to the intended purpose and that the value for money was realised. "The government has received PCCB recommendations. We have started working on them by taking disciplinary measures against some government officials implicated in the flaws," he said.

According to him, the PCCB operations in revenue collection centres, prevention of ghost payments and inspection of development projects has saved a total of Sh58.4 billion.

Speaking on the anti-corruption crackdown development, Premier Majaliwa said during the same period, the PCCB investigated 325 files and ultimately submitted them to the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

He said the DCI approved arraignment of suspects implicated in 214 files.

"During the same period, a total of 727 corruption cases were presided in various courts in the country. Judgement was made to 219 cases during which 138 accused people were convicted," he said. (Louis Kolumbia)