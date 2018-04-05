3 April 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Bullets Supporters Donate Money for Son to Douglous Chirambo

By Phillip Pasula

Nyasa Big Bullets supporters, over the weekend, donated money amounting to K136 000 to a child of former Bullets player, Douglas "Section 65" Chirambo.

Chirambo, who used to wear jersey number 7, was until his death at Thyolo District Hospital, a player for Nyasa Big Bullets and was survived by a wife and a child.

Through one WhatsApp group, Bullets fans organized themselves to contribute money towards the donation to Chirambo's child named Walusungu.

Speaking at the event, Bernard Chirambo (elder brother to Douglas), said he was pleased with the gesture by Bullets supporters.

"On behalf of the Chirambo family, I am very happy because of what Bullets supporters have done. This is an Easter gift for the child. It shows we are still one family. Those with the capacity to assist this child should continue doing so," said Chirambo.

Representative of Bullets supporters, Kondwani Kanyenda, said the Bullets family still remembered the selfless service that the late Douglas Chirambo rendered to the club.

"We still remember Douglas' contribution to Big Bullets. And that's what has propelled us to contribute this small amount for the child. Let me urge all Bullets fans to do whatever we can to assist this child," retorted Kanyenda.

Meanwhile, Kanyenda has pledged to pay school fees for the child for a year.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

