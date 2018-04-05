4 April 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Man, 59 Electrocuted By Live Wire on Neighbour's Fence

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Shaban Makokha

A 59-year-old man has been electrocuted at Buyanziri village, Koyonzo Ward in Kakamega County.

The body of Mr Evans Wangolo was discovered by members of the public on Wednesday morning. The deceased, who was drunk at the time of the incident, stepped on a live wire on his neighbour's fence on Tuesday night.

Mr Wangolo had spent the day at a liquor den at Koyonzo market.

His son Omar Kulubi said his father might have lost his balance before falling on the electric fence.

"We were called to shocking news about my father who had been killed by a live wire at our neighbour's fence," said Mr Kulubi.

BARBED WIRE

The fence is said to have been the normal barbed wire with live electrical wires connected to it.

Mr Kulubi said the owner of the compound, Ms Josephine Wandera, had complained of people stealing her chicken and rabbits, prompting her to install the electric fence.

"It was right for her to connect the fence with electricity, but she never warned her neighbours," he said.

Irate residents attacked Ms Wandera, who was rescued by police officers, before she was taken to Matungu police station.

ANGRY MOB

The angry mob, who threatened to torch Mrs Wandera's house, looted her property.

The body of the deceased was taken to Bungoma County Hospital Mortuary.

Koyonzo Senior Chief Mr Kennedy Murono said preliminary investigations revealed that the fence had been illegally connected to electricity.

"The owner of the land had illegally connected the electricity to the fence and did not place any warning sign to the public," sadi Mr Murono.

Kenya

Githurai Killer Police Gets 15 Years in Jail

High Court has sentenced killer police officer Titus Ngamau Musila, alias Katitu, to 15 years in jail for gunning down a… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.