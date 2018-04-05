Photo: Daily Nation

Titus Ngamau alias Katitu at the High Court in Milimani on February 7, 2018.

High Court has sentenced killer police officer Titus Ngamau Musila, alias Katitu, to 15 years in jail for gunning down a suspect in Githurai five years ago.

The officer, who was popular among Githurai residents for combating crime, will serve less time behind bars after the court put into consideration the four years he has already served in custody while awaiting conclusion of his case.

High Court Judge James Wakiaga on Thursday found Katitu guilty of murdering Kenneth Kimani Mwangi on April 14, 2013 at the Githurai 45 bus stage.

Katitu's arrest in 2014 sparked protests, demonstrations and running battles between residents and law enforcers in Githurai 45 as the locals demanded his release, saying he had helped to reduce crime in Githurai 45, Zimmerman and Githurai Kimbo.

FIREARM MISUSE

Mr Katitu was accused of killing Kenneth Kimani at Githurai bus stage on March 14, 2013.

According to Justice Wakiaga, the suspect did not deserve to die the way he did.

He said the victim was well known in the area but the police officer should have protected the society by arresting him, if it was true that he was a robber.

The judge said the case raised sensitive issues on the popularity of the former officer and the public's attitude towards criminals.

He said the trial was not about the popularity of Katitu or whether the person he shot was a well known robber or if the officer killed the victim's brother, but about the unlawful use of firearm.

Justice Wakiaga ruled that the police officer should have identified himself and given a clear warning. Instead, he shot him dead at close range.

Further, the judge ruled that no police officer has the right to take the life of a suspect unless under circumstances provided for in the law.

"Fifteen years will be adequate, 12 years should act as a warning to the police on misuse of firearm and three years to be served in probation," the judge ruled.