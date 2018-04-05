3 April 2018

Malawi: Alufandika Ropes Billy Tewesa Into Tigers

By Phillip Pasula

Former Nyasa Big Bullets technical director, Billy Tewesa, is now with Azam Tigers alongside Robin "Abambo" Alufandika.

Tewesa was spotted on the Tigers bench over the weekend when the Tigers were involved in a strength testing match against Nyasa Big Bullets at Mulanje Boma Park.

Tigers lost the game 2 -0 but Robin Alufandika says teh teamwill be a very competitive team this season and can clinch the championship of the TNM Super League.

"When you win all the time, you think you are good. We have won a number of games during this pre-season. This loss will help us to strengthen our squad. We have our first eleven now and everything is in place ready for the forthcoming season," said Alufandika.

He added that he will be working with Billy Tewesa this season and football fans should expect fireworks from Tigers.

