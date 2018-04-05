Tanzania: MP Proposes 'Castration' As Penalty for Children Molester

Dodoma — In a scenario that raised controversy, special seats Member of Parliament, Rukia Ahmed has proposed that men who are convicted of defiling children, should be castrated.

Earlier, the MP asked a question in parliament, seeking to know the current government's plan to end violence and abuse against children in Tanzania.

The deputy minister of health, community development, gender, elderly and children, Dr Faustine Ndugulile said that all abuses and violence against children are dealt with through the government's longterm plans, laws and national work plan for ending child abuse and women of 2017/ 2018-2022.

In a supplementary question, the MP proposed, "I do believe it's high time the government reviews the current law so that the men who defile children are castrated."

However, Dr Ndugulile emphasised on the government's current approach in handling child abuse and protecting children from violence.