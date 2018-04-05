4 April 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Consumers Association of Malawi Bemoans Increase in Harmful Products

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Malawi News Agency

Consumers Association of Malawi (Cama) has expressed worry over the rise in poor and harmful products sold under unhygienic conditions in most urban markets.

Speaking to journalists, last week, Cama executive director John Kapito said poor sanitation has hit most urban markets.

"If you go to Limbe Market now you will find products such as water being sold in unhygienic polythene paper bags and bottles, rotten bread, decanted crude cooking oils, rotten meat and stale perishable goods, a situation which poses a threat to consumers' lives," he said, adding that it is the duty of Blantyre City Council (BCC) to ensure goods are sold in clean markets.

Kapito also observed that "sometimes you can find a vendor selling vegetables and other raw foodstuffs near a toilet and/or sewer spillage".

He further said, markets should not be a death trap to innocent consumers due to negligence of some duty bearers.

"BCC has got a full health department whose duties include ensuring that we are surrounded by a healthy environment which the market is part of, but the experience is the contrary." said Kapito.

As one way of making the city council accountable, Cama has written BCC to immediately clean-up the markets by April 5, 2018.

Malawi

Malawian Pastor That Can 'Walk on Air' Coming to Visit

A controversial televangelist who is currently under investigation by South African police over allegations of money… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.