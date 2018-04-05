"The quality of our loan book improved significantly evidenced by reduction in the NPL ratio from 21,14 percent as at 31 December 2016 to 13,81 percent as at 31 December 2016," said the bank, noting that it was targeting a single digit NPL figure by the end of 2018.

Non performing loans (NPLs) at agricultural lender, Agribank, declined to 13,8 percent during the year ended December 31, 2017, after ending at 21,1 percent during the prior comparable period in 2016, the bank said in a statement last week.

