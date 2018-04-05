Zanu-PF members interested in contesting in the May 5 primary elections have begun submitting their curricula vitae (CVS) across the country ahead of today's deadline. By last night, some members were still submitting their CVs at their provincial headquarters.

Most provinces indicated that the final list of aspirants would be ready by tomorrow.

Midlands provincial chairperson Mr Daniel Mackenzie Ncube said Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Lieutenant-General Sibusiso Moyo (Retired) is contesting for a senatorial post for Mberengwa, while Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo has forwarded his CV to be National Assembly representative for Redcliff.

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi is likely to fight it out with National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) board chair Mr Larry Mavhima for the Zvishavane Senate seat.

ZIFA vice chairperson Mr Omega Sibanda is contesting as MP for Vhungu in Lower Gweru, while Cde Victor Matemadanda has submitted his CV for Gokwe Central.

The secretary-general of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association will have to upstage the incumbent, Cde Elinah Mhangami, to represent the party in the forthcoming harmonised elections. Interestingly, former Cabinet minister Mr Francis Nhema has submitted his CV for Shurugwi South.

Cde Daniel Mackenzie Ncube will, however, leave his Zhombe seat to fight it out for the Kwekwe senatorial seat.

Meanwhile, Midlands provincial youth chair Cde Edmore Samambwa intends to contest for Zhombe constituency, while national deputy secretary for youth affairs Cde Lewis Mathuthu has submitted his CV under Zvishavane-Ngezi and will likely face the incumbent, Cde John Holder.

Over 1 000 aspiring candidates turned up at Mashonaland Central Zanu-PF offices on Tuesday to submit their CVs for provincial council, senate and House of Assembly posts.

Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson Cde Kazembe Kazembe said the turnout was overwhelming, with more than 20 people jostling for one constituency.

"We have 200 wards and some constituencies have 20 people contesting for that seat. Some people were complaining about membership fees," said Cde Kazembe.

"Our criterion is clear that one must be a fully paid-up member for a maximum of five years. If one has been paying, he or she only needed to pay the difference. The party has been lenient; it's allowing one to clear the subscriptions in instalments.

"Although submission of CVs has been extended, it seems all the aspiring candidates in the province have already submitted. Tomorrow (today), we start processing."

Notably, businessman Mr James Makamba, ZBC journalists Andrew Neshamba and Tendai Munengwa, The Sunday Mail scribe Garikai Mazara and former National People's Party national treasurer Webster Mubaiwa have thrown their hats in the ring.

In Mashonaland West Province, seasoned and new campaigners have also registered their interest, setting the stage for bruising battles for survival.

In Chinhoyi, former House of Assembly Member and ex-Governor for Mashonaland West Cde Faber Chidarikire submitted his CV and will face a pool of new and seasoned aspirants, including provincial member Cde Tony Mwanza and Chinhoyi Municipality deputy mayor Derrick Matapure.

Several aspiring candidates are also hoping to take on Politburo member Dr Douglas Mombeshora, including provincial members - Cdes Precious Chinhamo Masango, Berean Mukwende and Misheck Nyarubero.

In Zvimba North, which has been left vacant following Dr Ignatius Chombo's expulsion, former provincial youth chairperson Cde Bywell Mbiri will tussle it out with Cdes Idah Kamushinda, John Yotamu and Christopher Shumba.

Central committee member Cde Philip Chiyangwa submitted his CV to challenge incumbent Cde Walter Chidhakwa in Zvimba South, while in Zvimba East, Cde Frank Mukwangwariwa will face Cde Tawanda Tungamirai.

In Kadoma, former chairperson Cde Angelina Muchemenyi will fight it out with Cde Fani Phiri, among others for a seat in the National Assembly.

Hurungwe West will see incumbent Cde Keith Guzah fighting it out with aspirants such as Cde Chinjai Kambuzuma, among others.

In Chegutu East, Cde Webster Shamu will face provincial youth chairperson Cde Vengai Musengi. The party's provincial chair, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, last night said officials were busy going through the names by constituency and wards.

He said the final list of entrants will only be ready by Friday.

"The response has been overwhelming, but I am glad that people have responded positively to the call for entries and we will have the chance to look at the CVs and see if they are coming from our true members."

It was the same in Manicaland Province. Two aspiring candidates submitted their CVs for the Mutare Urban senatorial seat, while Dr Nancy Saungweme, Cde Irvene Mbengo and Pamela Razemba are angling for Mutare Central.

In Dangamvura-Chikanga constituency, six aspiring candidates registered their interest to wrestle for the seat.

Out of the six, two qualified, while four others were disqualified for various reasons.

One CV was submitted for the women's quota position.

Cde Supa Mandiwanzira is likely to stand for the Zanu-PF ticket uncontested after the aspiring candidate reportedly pulled out of the race to represent Nyanga South constituency voluntarily.

Four people are likely to battle it out for the National Assembly seat for Nyanga North and their CVs have been accepted for nominations, with three CVs submitted for the women's quota position.

Overall, out of the 199 aspiring candidates who submitted their CVs for council positions in the province, 96 qualified.

In Zimunya Marange, Cde Monica Mutsvangwa is said to have been the only one who submitted her CV for the senatorial position. Eight people submitted CVs to contest for Mutare South and two were disqualified, while 12 applied for Mutare North and three were disqualified.

In Makoni, five applied for the senatorial position, while in Headlands there are 10 people vying for the Member of Parliament seat. Out of the 10, five were disqualified. Makoni Central had two candidates who both qualified, while six out of 10 qualified in Makoni West.

In Makoni South, eight submitted their CVs, but four were disqualified. Chimanimani had 12 candidates who submitted their CVs for the two constituencies, but four were disqualified.

Buhera had 21 CVs for those aspiring to be MPs, with only five having qualified in the four constituencies.

In Masvingo, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando and Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira are headlining a cast of aspiring candidates in the ruling party's internal polls.

Cde Chitando submitted his CV for the Gutu senatorial seat uncontested, while Professor Murwira will contest primaries for Gutu North constituency.

Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Senator Josaya Hungwe also filed his CV uncontested for the Chivi-Mwenezi senatorial seat. Also uncontested was Central Committee member Cde Clemence Makwarimba for the Masvingo senatorial seat.

Politburo member Cde Paul Mangwana, who is also Secretary for Legal Affairs, will contest in Chivi Central seat after successfully submitting his CV together with former Chivi South legislator Cde Albert Meke Chamwadoro. Incumbent legislator Cde Ephraim Gwanongodza was disqualified over pending disciplinary issues.

In Gutu South, another Politburo member Cde Pupurai Togarepi, who is the Secretary for Youth Affairs, will square off with late national heroine Cde Shuvai Mahofa's daughter Cde Fungai Mahofa, among other candidates who successfully filed their CVs.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Security in the Politburo Cde Lovemore Matuke submitted his CV uncontested for Gutu Central. In Bikita, former Ambassador Gabriel Machinga submitted his papers to contest the Bikita senatorial seat.

Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Cde Davis Marapira will square off with the little-known Cde Fadzai Deredzai after the two were the only ones to submit their CVs in the race for Masvingo North constituency.

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chair will not be contested in the primary elections in Masvingo West constituency, where he was the only one who submitted his CV.

In Mwenezi East, incumbent legislator Cde Joosbi Omar will not contest in the primaries after he was disqualified on account of pending disciplinary cases.

Incumbent Chiredzi North legislator Cde Robert Mukwena will also not take part in the primaries after he chickened out.

Long-serving Bikita East legislator Cde Kennedy Matimba will not participate in the primary elections as there are no contestants for the seat.

However, in Bikita South, Retired Senior Assistant Commissioner Edmore Veterai will square up with a former soldier who is willing to challenge him.

In Chivi South, Dr Killer Zivhu will take part in the primaries after his papers were accepted together with two other candidates.

The battle for Masvingo Urban seat, which used to be represented by Dr Daniel Shumba, will be a three-man race between businessman and philanthropist Major Benjamin Mazarire (Retired), Masvingo hotelier Cde Eddison Zvobgo Jnr and property developer Cde Goddard Dunira.

In the women quota in Masvingo, renowned war collaborator and Women's League national executive member Cde Namatirai Chivanga also successfully filed her papers, while Cde Ottilia Maluleke also filed in her CV to contest the Chiredzi senatorial seat on a Zanu-PF ticket.

In Mashonaland East, aspiring candidates were still submitting their CVs by the time of going to print. Mashonaland East chairperson Cde Biggie Matiza confirmed that there was an overwhelming response from aspiring candidates in the province.

He said this signified that people had confidence in the ruling party.

Home Affairs Minister and Zanu-PF Umguza legislator Dr Obert Mpofu yesterday revealed that he will not be contesting the seat in this year's elections to pave way for a younger generation of leaders.

His revelations came amid reports that the Zanu-PF Matabeleland North provincial chairperson, Cde Richard Moyo, submitted his CV to contest in the constituency.

Besides Dr Mpofu, his wife Sikhanyisiwe, who is a legislator under proportional representation and Bubi House of Assembly representative Cde Clifford Sibanda, have also indicated that they would be making way for younger leaders.

Addressing a Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Lupane, Dr Mpofu, who is the Zanu-PF National Secretary for Administration, said he was shifting his focus to the Senate as he felt ripe for the Upper House.

"I am now old, I now want to sit with elders in the Senate. There is a young leader that I have identified and groomed. There is a need for older people to train and lead the youths to prepare for the future. A position should not belong to one person, but should be passed on to others," said Dr Mpofu.

"Older mentors should sacrifice for the youths. Cde Clifford Sibanda also confirmed that he is stepping aside, while Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu also said she is ready to step down for a youth below 35."

On Sunday, Dr Mpofu addressed a constituency meeting where he hinted that he would be leaving the constituency, adding that there were prospective leaders with a good record in the party to take over after he is gone.

Cde Sibanda affirmed that he would not be contesting the seat saying, "I have been there for 10 years as an MP, I think I did my part as Minister of State in the Vice President's Office and I believe we have capable youths.

"As leaders, we should groom others to take over from us. In this new dispensation, it is my view that the young generation will take us through." Dr Mpofu won the then Bubi-Umguza constituency in 1995.

In an interview with Chronicle last year, Dr Mpofu recalled how the late Vice President and one of the founding fathers of the liberation struggle, Dr Joshua Nkomo, introduced him to the people in 1995 during a campaign rally for the seat.

"In 1995, he took me to Ntabazinduna when I was campaigning for the Bubi-Umguza seat and told the people that, 'lo ngumfana wami, nguy' elizasebenza laye'," said Dr Mpofu.

Dr Mpofu lost the seat in 2000 to an MDC-T candidate and was appointed Matabeleland North Governor between 2000 and 2005.

He bounced back in 2005 as Umguza legislator after the former Bubi-Umguza was split into two constituencies with Cde Sibanda taking the Bubi seat.

Cde Sibanda also served as Minister of State in President Mnangagwa when he was still Vice President under in former President Mr Robert Mugabe's reign.

Cde (Sikhanyisiwe) Mpofu, a Zanu-PF Central Committee member, got into Parliament in 2013 under the proportional representation. Before that, she was the Umguza Rural District Council chairperson.

Meanwhile, Cde Moyo was non-committal on his bid for the Umguza seat saying: "The submission of CVs is an internal party process not to be discussed with the media. When the time is right, the usual party communication channels."