5 April 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria to Open New Consulate in Benin Republic - Envoy

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nigeria would soon establish a consulate in northern part of Benin Republic to provide diplomatic services to its citizens in the area, Nigeria's Ambassador in Cotonou, Kayode Oguntuase, has said.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Cotonou that the new consulate would be established to meet diplomatic and consular needs of Nigerians in that country.

"We are in the process of establishing consulate office in other parts of Benin Republic, especially the northern side, because of the distance that our people have to cover when coming to Cotonou.

"For the time being, our consulate officials always go to these places every week to ensure that the needs of our people are provided for them, especially in terms of documentation.

"We are committed to ensuring that the diplomatic needs of our people are met without any problem," the Nigerian envoy said.

He advised Nigerians resident in Benin to cooperate with the embassy in its efforts to serve them better.

Mr. Oguntuase said there was need for the nation's borders to be well-equipped with basic facilities to enhance effective policing of the areas.

"Border communities must be developed for the agencies who operate in the communities as this would help in boosting security across the border.

"Security agencies who operate in border areas must ensure that they work together with the communities in securing the borders.

"They must be provided with the basic social amenities so this would serve as motivation for the host communities to work with the agencies," the envoy said.

He called on the relevant authorities to cater for the security agencies by providing barracks and necessary equipment for a conducive working environment.

Mr. Oguntuase advised Nigerians against the smuggling of petrol across the border, causing scarcity of fuel in Nigeria.

"We must realise that the government needs our help to eradicate some vices so we must stop engaging in smuggling of fuel because this affects the economy and the country is losing a lot of revenue to the illicit act," the envoy said. (NAN)

Nigeria

Our Critics Have Loud Voices, Ignore Them - Presidency

The Presidency has urged Nigerians to count the blessings that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.