Nigeria: INEC Issues Notice of Ekiti Governorship Election

Ado-Ekiti — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday formally issued notice of election in line with the 1999 constitution as amended and section 30 of the Electoral Act 2010 which mandated it to do so not later than 90 days before the governorship poll.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ekiti State, Prof. Abdul Ganiyu Raji, who released the 90 days notice of election at the INEC headquarters in Ado-Ekiti, said the commencement of campaign and collection of nomination forms by parties is April 15, while the last day for submission of nomination forms by parties is June 13.

He said that parties are expected to have concluded their primary election by May 14. The publication of the voters' registers is June 14.

Meanwhile, Raji has urged those who are yet to collect their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), to do so for the purpose of the governorship election.

The INEC boss said over 513, 000 PVCs have been collected, adding that, a total of 218,000 are left with INEC. "Since the commencement of the continuous registration exercise, a total of 138,000 have been registered. By May this year, all PVCs will be ready and available for collection until the eve of election, which holds on July 14, 2018.

Raji explained that the first phase of the training for the adhoc members of staff have commenced, saying that the training centered on how to use the continuous registration machine and the treatment of prospective voters.

"We started the first phase of training for the youth corps members on how to handle registration machine and how to relate with prospective voters. The continuous voters' registration will commence in all the local governments councils for five days next week. A total of 20 corps members are being trained per local government."

"In two weeks time, they will undergo another nine weeks of training on the conduct of election. Before that time, we will have trained the trainer. "

The INEC boss called on political parties to submit the lists of their party agents on the stipulated date, saying any political party who fail to do so would not have party agents for the election.According to him, security agencies would continue to monitor those who flout the rules and regulations of the conduct of the election and would be prosecuted.Raji, further called on voters in the state to go to their wards and local government to register to be able to vote at the election.